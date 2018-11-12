COQUILLE — The Coquille Valley Art Center is organizing for their annual Holiday Art Sale event, scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at the center. The art sale will be held all month, with members offering additional items for the Open House on that day.
Painting and ceramics will be featured, with additions of jewelry, photography, cards, baked goods, and other one of a kind artwork gift ideas created by members. Several raffle baskets have been created by different departments and tickets are on sale until the 2:45 p.m. Saturday. The Center also will offer free decorating of cookies and ceramic ornaments for children of all ages during the Open House.
Organizers have scheduled this event to coordinate with other holiday events in Coquille on that day, and encourage people to stop by to shop, take a tour, and gather information about classes offered at the facility. The Art Center is located at 10144 Highway 42, just a mile and a half southeast of Coquille.