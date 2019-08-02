COOS BAY — Coos Watershed Association will be celebrating with a birthday party for the association Saturday, Sept. 7. The event will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. at Black Market Gourmet and feature delicious hors d'oeuvres, beer and wine from 7 Devils Brewing Co., a live and silent auction, and live music.
This is a limited seating ticketed fundraiser event. Tickets will be $50 and available at Eventbrite.com.
If you would like to make a donation for the auction, contact Executive Director Haley Lutz at hlutz@cooswatershed.org or at 541-888-5922, ext. 302.