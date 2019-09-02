COOS BAY — Coos Sand 'n Sea Quilters meet on the first Thursday of the month starting in September and continuing through June. On Sept. 5th doors will open at 6 p.m. for social time, with the club meeting set to start at 6:30 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church is located at 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay.
The Guild is open to anyone with an interest in quilting at any level of expertise. Dues are $20 a year. Come check out a meeting to see if you would like to join. The club's motto is "Dedicated to educate, to share, and to perpetuate the art of quilting."
In addition to a monthly program, there is a block of month, show and tell of member projects, raffle table and hospitality bar with refreshments.
For more information, email csnsguild@gmail.com or Coos Sand 'n Sea Quilt Guild page on Facebook. http://www.facebook.com/coossandnseaquiltguild