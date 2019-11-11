COOS BAY — The Coos History Museum will host the third annual Holiday Open House & Artisan Market from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Coos History Museum, located at 1210 North Front Street in Coos Bay.
Shoppers will be able to browse and buy unique gifts from local artists during the event. Light refreshments will be provided. In addition to the market, the Coos History Museum will offer free admission to the museum exhibits all day, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more information, call 541-756-6320, or visit the website at www.cooshistory.org.