{{featured_button_text}}
Coos History Museum

The Coos History Museum on the Coos Bay waterfront draws both visitors and residents.

 Contributed photo from Travel Oregon

COOS BAY — The Coos History Museum will host the third annual Holiday Open House & Artisan Market from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Coos History Museum, located at 1210 North Front Street in Coos Bay. 

Shoppers will be able to browse and buy unique gifts from local artists during the event. Light refreshments will be provided. In addition to the market, the Coos History Museum will offer free admission to the museum exhibits all day, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

For more information, call 541-756-6320, or visit the website at www.cooshistory.org.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0