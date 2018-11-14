COOS BAY — The Coos History Museum is adding an online gallery exhibition to the current VET INK exhibit on display.
VET INK: Tattoos Inspired by Military Service is currently on display at the museum through the Summer of 2019, the online website gallery exhibition is entitled VET INK 2.0: Tattoos Inspired by Military Service. Active duty military and retired military are invited to participate in the online exhibit gallery on the museum website www.cooshistory.org.
“If you have a military inspired tattoo and missed your chance to participate in our museum gallery exhibit, we want you to participate in the online version. We’re calling it VET INK 2.0,” said Coos History Museum Executive Director, Susan Tissot.
All submitted tattoos will be posted under the discretion of museum staff on the Coos History Museum website.
“By sending the information, you agree to have your pictures posted on this public forum.” Tissot added.
Retired or active duty military personnel who would like to participate in the website exhibit are invited to email a high resolution picture of their military inspired tattoo(s) to membership@cooshistory.org, along with their name, email, telephone number, branch of service – title and rank, stations or area served, years of service, and the story and/or symbolism behind their military inspired tattoo(s).
Historically, tattoos have many meanings as well as misconceptions. Traditionally military inspired tattoos depict the story of wars and battles and symbolize lost soldiers or achievements in service. Vet Ink: Tattoos Inspired by Military Service is an exhibition created to honor the more than 8,000 veterans who reside in Coos County, Oregon.
The gallery exhibit features several local military personnel, active duty and retired, and the stories behind their military inspired tattoos. The exhibit takes a closer look at the story behind the “ink” – providing the men and women in the exhibit an opportunity to share some of their perspectives and experiences while serving in the military. The exhibit components include audio visual and a series of interpretive panels that feature photographs related to the individual and the unique story behind their ink.
VET INK 2.0 is an online addition to the VET INK: Tattoos Inspired by Military Service exhibit currently on display at the museum. The exhibit was created with the help of local professionals and businesses: Coast Metal Works, Inc., WOW arts & exhibits, Inner Sanctum Studios, and local photographer Aron Tyler all contributed to the exhibit. Vet Ink sponsors include Coast Metal Works, Inc., West Coast Contractors, Oregon Pacific Bank, Coos Bay – North Bend Rotary, and the City of Coos Bay, with additional support from KDOCK Radio and the Coos Bay Lions Club. The museum gallery exhibit will run for 9 months, from October 2018 through the summer of 2019, at the Coos History Museum. The interpretive panels will later be available for loan to local schools, museums, libraries, businesses, government offices and other public spaces. For more information, please visit the website at www.cooshistory.org.