COOS BAY — Coos Head Food Co-op will host its second annual Earth Day Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20. In honor of Mother Earth, Coos Head will be hosting community environmental groups, will have hands-on activities, food samples, live music, and raffles.
If your organization is a good fit to participate as a vendor for the fair, by sharing an informational topic in the form of a talk or hand-out, sponsoring a product to sample in the Co-op, or by sponsoring a raffle give-away prize, then contact the Co-op.
Everyone is welcome to attend the event. Co-op members will be offered exclusive discounts on bulk products that weekend.
If you're interested in signing up to participate, please email outreach@coosheadfoodcoop.org.