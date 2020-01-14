COQUILLE — This year's Coos Curry Regional Chess Tournament will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Coquille High School Library. Individuals will be separated into divisions K-fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and high school.
Elementary and middle school teams regional champions also will be determined adding scores from the top five team members in the individual divisions. Must preregister using the Chess For Success website.
Registration is $25 per player but rates increase after Feb. 18. Check in will be at 9:30 a.m., and the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Winners then qualify to play in the Chess for Success State Championships at the Oregon Convention Center March 13-14.
Questions or problems registering? Contact Dr. Nancy Keller at drnancykeller@yahoo.com or call 541-290-8479 and leave a message.