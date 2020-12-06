When Gary McCullough came to Coos Bay, he had no plans of being a police officer and certainly no dream of one day leading the Coos Bay Police Department.
Instead, fresh off service in the Navy, he came to the area in 1998 to work in a sawmill and later Glenbrook Nickel. But something bigger was in store, even if he didn’t know it.
While working those jobs, McCullough and his wife began to grow a group of friends. It happened to turn out that many were law enforcement officers. During regular gatherings, those officers saw something in McCullough and convinced him he might be a good fit, so he applied and was accepted as a reserve police officer for the Coos Bay Police Department.
“At that time, there were no requirements,” he said. “We did a two-week class and obviously, we had a reserve training program in house.”
In 1995, there were several officers who retired from the department, and the chief at the time decided to turn to his reserve program to find replacements. McCullough is one of several officers hired between November and December, and he officially became on officer Dec. 1, 1995.
“I remember being scared to death,” McCullough said Tuesday, 25 years since that first day. “I kind of knew what I was getting myself into, but not really.”
A few weeks later, McCullough and several other newly-promoted reserves went to Western Oregon University for an eight-week police academy. In that group were three men who still work for the city of Coos Bay — McCullough, City Manager Rodger Craddock and Cal Mitts, now a captain with the department.
During those early years as a patrol officer, McCullough threw himself into the job headfirst. He served as a firearms instructor, defensive tactics instructor, motorcycle officer and was on the drug team.
While he was content in that role, changes to the department in 2002 presented an opportunity to move up. He applied for and was promoted to sergeant, overseeing a patrol shift. Only two years later, he was promoted to captain overseeing patrol and investigations. During each of those promotions, he was joined by Craddock, who became a sergeant in 2002 and captain in 2004. Craddock later become police chief and served in that role until October of 2009, when he was named city manager. In that role, Craddock did not hesitate to promote his old friend to police chief.
“There was definitely a learning curve,” McCullough said. “Thank goodness I had Rodger to lean on when it came to things like budget.”
For the last 11 years, he has led the department during challenging yet exciting times. Craddock said looking back over his career, there has been a lot of changed, but many things have remained the same.
“Back when we started we didn’t have any mobile data computers in the car,” he said. “Everything was hand-written. Through the years, the technology has just changed exponentially on us. If I was to think of the technology that the changed the way we did things, it was probably the TASER. You no longer had to get hands-on.”
The biggest issue in 1995 is the same as it is today — drug issues.
“The drug issues are still the same,” McCullough said. “Obviously, domestic cases are still a problem as they were in ’95.”
While he was celebrating 25 years as chief Tuesday, McCullough has already announced his days leading the department are coming to an end. He plans to retire at the end on June 30. Mitts is also retiring in 2021. Looking at the future of the department, McCullough said it was important to him that he prepare a successor. In Coos Bay, the last police chief hired from outside the department was in the 1960s.
“I want to maintain the tradition of promoting from within,” McCullough said. “I’m very particular, very picky on who we bring in.”
With that in mind, McCullough and Craddock have chosen Deputy Chief Chris Chapanar as the next police chief. Chapanar has 18 years of experience with the department and is training to be chief right now.
McCullough said looking back over 25 years of service, he knows how lucky he was. Having fellow officers like Craddock and Mitts to grow up with is unusual and extremely beneficial, he said. But there’s even more.
“The fortunate thing about my career is we’ve always had a fairly decent council,” he said. “They were always supportive. One thing I can say about the community of Coos Bay is they are overall very, very supportive.”
