COOS BAY — Coos Bay Garden Club meets on the first Wednesday every month September through May. Each club meeting begins at 1 p.m. and takes place at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay. The public is welcome to attend and light refreshments begin at 12:45.
At the Nov. 6 club meeting Ashley Audycki from Coos Bay Downtown Associations Farmers Market will give a presentation called "The Many Health Benefits." She will speak about the health benefits of growing your own food vs. buying organic vs. buying conventionally grown produce. Audycki will also discuss nutrition of plants and soil and how they affect people's bodies.
In January, the club meets the second Wednesday, Jan. 8. This club meeting will have a special presentation given by club member Shirley Hill on the "Scottish Highlands: A Visual Presentation.” Traveling is one of Hill's favorite activities. She found the Scottish highlands so inspiring that she made a return trip in summer 2019 and will share about her adventures in the Highlands.
The Wednesday, Feb. 5, topic is "What, When & How to Plant for May’s Plant Sale," presented by the plant sale standing committee and member Master Gardeners.
On Wednesday, March 4, those attending will hear about "Plants to Ponder" from Blair Haynes, owner of Shinglehouse Nursery & Design. He will share his insights on selecting the right plants for site-specific conditions. His knowledge will embolden attendees to try new plants in their own gardens.
Then Wednesday, April 1, "Succession Planting, Companion Planting, Interplanting" will be presented by Jennifer Ewing. Ewsing, a garden expert and well-known speaker in Southern Oregon, will share her bountiful knowledge and inspire people to plant a successful and well-planned garden for all seasons.