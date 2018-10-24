COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association's participating businesses, are opening their doors for the annual Holiday Open House.
The event begins on Friday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then again on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participating Coos Bay Downtown merchants will have prizes, refreshments, and specials throughout the two-day event.
Start your shopping journey at Katrina Kathleen’s Home Décor, 191 S Broadway or Checkerberry’s Flowers and Gifts, 169 N Second St. and pickup your Downtown Open House map to more shops all waiting to show you their latest for the gift giving holiday.
Start collecting receipts Nov. 9 and continue to collect them from participating merchants through Nov. 24. Shoppers who collect $100 in receipts from CBDA businesses can turn in their receipts for a commemorative Marshfield District mug 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 24, at Jennie's Shoes, 262 Central Ave.
The Coos Bay Downtown Association promotes Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work and visit by continually enhancing the quality life of the downtown area by inviting folks to Eat, Shop, Mingle and Explore.
To learn more about the event and check out a map of participating businesses, visit www.coosbaydowntown.org or follow the association on Facebook.