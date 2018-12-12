COOS BAY — Art of the Athlete, a display of youth art is on display in the Clare Wehrle Community Gallery of the Coos Art Museum from Dec. 14, 2018 through Feb. 16, 2019.
In the summer of 2018, Coos Art Museum hosted a workshop with student-athletes from the University of Oregon and local youth. The Art of the Athlete Program started at the University of Oregon in 2011. Working with Boys and Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon and Coos Art Museum, the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art was able to bring three former University of Oregon athletes to teach and mentor twelve students of various ages. The students did numerous projects focusing on identity, culture, race and community. The four day program included printmaking, mixed media, painting, and drawing. In addition to creating art, the students viewed and analyzed art pieces using a process called Visual Thinking Strategies.