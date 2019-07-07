Food vendors: Old Timers BBQ will offer specialty sandwiches and Good Chew BBQ with traditional barbecue; Sweet Street Candy Shop will have cotton candy, Ice-e cones, caramel apples and other tasty treats; and Cedar Point Growler Fill Station and Two Shy Brewery will host the beer garden;
Games, with free play: Hula Hoops, Corn Hole, Water Guns, Frisbee, Jump Rope; Pay to play games: Miniature Golf; $2 per person; Dunk Toss; $1 gets 3 tosses;
Vendors: The Art of Dying, everything tie-dye; Stud Monkey Farms, organic plant starts, kids crafts, baked goods; Toni's Younigue Boutique, make-up; Laughing Lion Soaps and Laughing Lion Reborn Nursery, artist on site; Cedar Point Florist & Gifts, variety of different things from their shop; Tina's Antiques and Concealed Carry Bags; Bob's Rebuilt Creations, recycled materials turned into new usable things.
Event Security Provided by North Pacific Security Company