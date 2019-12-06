COOS BAY — Join Coos County's Chapter of The Compassionate Friends for the Worldwide Candle Lighting Sunday, Dec. 8.
Bring a framed photo or remembrance of your child, grandchild or sibling if you like. This event is open to the public; you need not to be a member to attend — honor and remember the children who have died too soon...may their light always shine.
About: The Compassionate Friends and allied organizations are joined by local bereavement groups, churches, funeral homes, hospitals, hospices, children's gardens, schools, cemeteries, and community centers. Services have ranged in size from just a few people to nearly a thousand.
Starting in New Zealand, candles are lit at 7 p.m. local time. As candles burn down in one time zone, they are lit in the next, creating a virtual 24-hour wave of light as the observance continues around the world.
Locally the Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting will be held at South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Bring a battery operated candle and framed photo; to honor the memory of children lost too soon. A few candles will be available. Leave a message in the Remembrance Book as well. Lighting is at 7, doors will open at 6:30. Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call 541-649-2424 or visit www.compassionatefriends.org.