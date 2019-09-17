COOS BAY — Ukrainian pianist Alina Kiryayeva is hitting the road again for her second Live On Stage national tour, but this time she is bringing a whole new show. Kiryayeva will be performing breathtaking renditions of both classical favorites and contemporary pop hits at the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to the start of the concert.
Kiryayeva, who has performed in more than a dozen countries on the stages of some of the world’s most prestigious concert venues, is best known for her innovative approach to presentation of classical music and superb command of her instrument.
Kiryayeva’s show, “Modern Piano,” features stunning arrangements of classical favorites by Brahms, Bach, Mozart, and more, as well as unique renditions of contemporary pop hits by artists like Simon & Garfunkel, Aqua, The Rolling Stones and more. Her extensive musical knowledge, unparalleled skill, charming stage presence and unique repertoire all combine to create a one-of-a-kind concert experience that will entertain audiences of all demographics.
Tickets are available at the door for $30 for this concert, or $60 for all four community concerts: Alina Kiryayeva, Oct. 5; Maxwell Quartet, Feb. 3; Beach Boy Tribute, March 18; and Sons of Serendip, April 2.
A special rate for students will be $10 for this concert, and tickets can also be purchased 7 days a week at the Coos Bay Farr's Hardware store.
For more information, contact Jay Farr at 541-297-4008 or visit the Coos County Community Concert Association’s website at www.cccca.NET.