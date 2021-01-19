On Tuesday, Superintendent Bryan Trendell announced the Coos Bay School District will join the other 196 school districts throughout Oregon to celebrate January as “School Board Appreciation Month.”
“You all (on the school board) take your job very seriously and represent our community extremely well,” said Trendell at the January regular board meeting. “It’s so important to have a quality group of people representing our kids, representing our community and bridging that gap between community and district.”
School board members represent their fellow citizens’ views and priorities in the complex enterprise of maintaining and running the community’s public schools. They also reinforce the principle of local control over public education, which is an important, highly valued aspect of education in Oregon.
The school board’s main goal is to support student achievement. The Coos Bay School Board of Directors has placed an emphasis on supporting active student engagement, both online and in-person, as a part of their board goal this school year.
“I know that everyone in our district appreciates all of you for stepping up and responding to the call and representing our community with our school district.” Trendell said. “I can’t imagine doing this job without a board that is supportive of kids, of staff, of school, [and] of their superintendent. My job is made so much easier by the group of people that I work with at the school board. I, for one, appreciate you all tremendously for the work you do.”
To show their appreciation, the schools presented each board member with a “bag of swag” to help members show their school spirit.
Board Chair David Geels added, on behalf of the board, “We are honored to be able to serve and to give back to the schools and community. It is certainly my pleasure, our pleasure, to be part of such a great organization and hopefully continue to benefit our kids and future generations.”
