DOUGLAS COUNTY — Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress sent a letter to county residents warning about the dangers of the prosed Crater Lake Wilderness Area and voicing his opposition to it.
According to Kress, one of the top issues with the Wilderness designation is the potential for wildfire, due to a reduction of forest management. The area being proposed is within "lightning alley," an area known for a high number of lightning strikes during the summer.
"In the last two decades, lightning caused fires have burned tens of thousands of acres in the proposed area for designation," states Kress in the letter.
An example of the dangers is the Biscuit Fire of July 2002, which Kress said was one of the largest in state history. The Biscuit Fire destroyed the Kalmiopsis Wilderness Area, consuming 500,000 acres. He recalled that the economy of Southern Oregon was severely disrupted for four months, as outdoor activities and recreation came to a virtual standstill.
"If this designation comes to fruition, then there is little doubt of a 'disaster waiting to happen' consequence from wildfire devastation," said Kress. "It will not be if, but when it happens. As history has shown, once it burns there will be no more wilderness to protect, no more forest to visit and no more economic benefits for the tourism it once created."
According to Kress, another major issue would be the impact to the economies of Klamath, Jackson, and Douglas Counties thanks to the loss of tourism. While the land is currently open for all forms of outdoor recreation, which brings people to area towns and businesses, the proposal would prohibit those opportunities.
The final issue Kress cites is that the current regulations prohibit logging and off-road recreation in Crater Lake National Park. The restrictions that the proposed Wilderness designation would put in place are already in effect.
The Crater Lake Wilderness Area would take 500,000 acres around the boundaries of Crater Lake park and diminish or eliminate a 90-mile corridor of public access for travel, recreation, tourism, and fire suppression management. Kress said this would dramatically impact the county's efforts to protect the area from wild fires, as well as hurting outdoor recreation opportunities.
"Most of our favorite outdoor activities and opportunities would be taken from us," he said. "For these reasons and more, I strongly oppose the Crater Lake Wilderness proposal."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In