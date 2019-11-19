COOS BAY - The only thing better than creating pottery is sharing it.
Pottery is art. Often it is functional art. One-of-a-kind wares that you can hold in your hand. Feel a connection with the person who made it.
Black Friday, Nov. 29, and Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 30, Coastal Clay Guild will share their wares with you at Front Street Provisioners in Coos Bay. This is your chance to shop for original art for yourself or fill out your Christmas list.
And, Front Street Provisioners’ owner, DeDee Peterson, is so happy to host Coastal Clay that she will offer a 10 percent discount on all wine sales when you buy a tea bowl. Just choose any tea bowl, walk across to the bar, fill it with wine or choose a bottle to take home. Either way, you get 10 percent off.
It’s a win-win for Peterson, who loves pottery and likes to support local artists. “The space is so conducive to the project,” she said. One side of the wide room will be dedicated to the potters for the weekend.
When the concept of the restaurant was still a dream, she knew that Provisioners would be a gathering place that our community would embrace.
“We wanted it to be a community gathering space, to host artists,” Peterson said. “And I like pottery because I’m drawn toward things that are not mass produced, but made from the heart.”
Guild members talk about the heart that goes into every pot. (Whether the piece is a cup, plate or wall tile, it’s all referred to as a “pot.”)
Guild member Becky Yaeger says that when she makes a pot, she knows that it’s art that will last. And, like all art – the making brings out “The joy of creating, and the emotions involved in its creation show,” she said.
Ken Denton met his first pottery wheel in 1974. When he and his wife, Cathy, moved to Portland, Cathy bought Ken a pottery class for Christmas and talented fellow that he is, made a teapot his first quarter.
Fifteen hundred pots or so later, he loves to set the table, matching the color of his plates to what’s for dinner.
“Sitting at a wheel allows me to use my imagination,” Denton said. “I throw for the enjoyment, not for profit.” He defines satisfaction as last year’s Thanksgiving table at his daughter’s house was set entirely with his wares. “Every piece was mine,” he said with a smile. You may find that you want Denton to help set your table.
On Friday, shop downtown for a while. At 3, come over to Front Street Provisioners for a snack, a sip, and maybe check a name off your list.
Saturday, which is Shop Small Saturday, come early or drop the kiddies off at The Egyptian to see "Elf," a free movie offered by the Coos Bay Downtown Association. Browse one-of-a-kind wares and maybe a sip of wine at Provisioners. We’ll be there from noon till 8-ish.