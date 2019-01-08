Try 1 month for 99¢
Coast Range Forest
Contributed photo

COOS BAY — The public is invited to join Coast Range Forest Watch that will meet 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Bandon Public Library located at 1204 11th St. SW. There will be a presentation and discussion presented by Spray Free Coast on aerial herbicides, forestry, and their effects on landowners, neighbors, and the community. There also will be a tutorial on how to use the state electronic notification system to monitor sprays and logging activity in your area.

For more information, sprayfreecoast.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags