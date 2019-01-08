COOS BAY — The public is invited to join Coast Range Forest Watch that will meet 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Bandon Public Library located at 1204 11th St. SW. There will be a presentation and discussion presented by Spray Free Coast on aerial herbicides, forestry, and their effects on landowners, neighbors, and the community. There also will be a tutorial on how to use the state electronic notification system to monitor sprays and logging activity in your area.
For more information, sprayfreecoast.org.