GARDINER — A group of 10 young comedians 4-10 years old from the Oregon coast will get their chance to entertain the crowd at the Port Hole Center on Saturday, Oct. 26, for the inaugural Coast Kids’ Comedy Showcase.
“Award winning author/illustrator Sandy Silverthorne came up with the novel idea a couple months ago,” said Ellen Traylor, Port Hole owner, “to tie into the release of his new books 'Crack Yourself Up Jokes for Kids' and 'More Crack Yourself Up Jokes for Kids.'"
“You don’t really do a reading at a bookstore when you’ve done a joke book, so I thought why not have kids come and entertain?” Silverthorne said.
Performers as young as 4 years old will have two minutes to share their best jokes, stories, knock-knocks and riddles and each contestant will receive a copy of Silverthorne’s new books. One will win a $20 gift card to Port Hole Bookstore.
Even for those who don’t have a child performer, Silverthorne encourages people to come and enjoy the event.
You have free articles remaining.
“We did this at a bookstore in the Portland area a while back and it was a riot. The kids were really funny,” said Silverthorne. “One of the kids, a 4 year old, used cue cards that his dad drew for him.”
The event is free and takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26th at Port Hole Center located at 77567 Highway 101 in Gardiner.
Sign up to have a child read or get additional information on the Port Hole Center’s Facebook page or by email porthole@centurytel.net.
Sandy Silverthorne has been writing and illustrating books since 1988 and currently has over 600,000 copies in print. His award-winning Great Bible Adventure children’s series with Harvest House sold over 170,000 copies and has been distributed in eight languages worldwide. He’s written and illustrated over 30 books and has worked with such diverse clients as Universal Studios Tour, Doubleday Publishers, Penguin, World Vision, The University of Oregon, The Charlotte Hornets and The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He has a series with Standard Publishing Surviving Middle School and his recent series - "One Minute Mysteries" has already sold over 240,000 copies. Silverthorne has worked as a cartoonist, author, illustrator, actor, pastor, speaker and comedian.