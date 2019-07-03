COOS BAY — On Saturday, July 13, Coos Art Museum launches its 26th annual "Maritime Art Exhibition" with a dinner and auction fundraiser. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a social hour. Preview silent auction items and enjoy a refreshment of punch, beer or wine before dinner. The Maritime Dinner has become a favorite area tradition and is the savory highlight of the evening. Dinner will feature a Seafood Extravaganza presented by the Coach House of Coos Bay.
Chef Jim Lorenz will be preparing a seafood buffet for guests' dining enjoyment. The menu items include: Barbecued Salmon, Clam Fettuccini, Dungeness Crab Dish, Cajun Shrimp, Barbecued Oysters, Bacon Wrapped Tuna and Stuffed Chicken Breasts for those who prefer an alternative to seafood.
Artworks in the silent auction include just-completed en plein air paintings by the participating 26th Annual Maritime Art Exhibition artists. Proceeds from this fundraising event go to support Museum operations.
Reservations are recommended. Tickets for the dinner and auction are $50 for museum members and $55 for non-members. The tickets can be purchased at Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay or by calling; credit cards are accepted. New half-year museum memberships are now available at a reduced price for events and activities, July through October. Contact Coos Art Museum for more details or to RSVP for dinner tickets by Monday, July 8, at 541-267-3901.