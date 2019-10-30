NORTH BEND — The Drama Dogs and Hesperian Players from North Bend High School are rehearsing for "Anne of Green Gables," a delightful story based on the books by L. M. Montgomery.
Students will be producing "Anne of Green Gables" and it will take place in the home of lovable Matthew Cuthbert with his stern sister, Marilla. They agree to adopt a boy to help with the farm work. Imagine their consternation when Anne Shirley, a girl in her teens, is sent by the orphanage by mistake!
The production is set to open at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in North Bend High School's multipurpose room. The shows will run at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 24. Doors will open 30 minutes before curtain. Tickets will be available at the door — adults, $10; seniors or students, $7; and a $2 off with a current activity sticker.