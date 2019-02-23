It's South Coast Clambake Music Festival time again. What does that mean? A lot of music over the course of the weekend starting March 7 with a kick-off event and ending with the wrap-up event March 10.
The Pre-Festival Warm Up Party will take place in the Salmon room at The Mill Casino. The doors will open at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7, and Oregon Coast Lab Band's Bay City Swing will take the stage at 6:30. Returning, Lisa Mann will crank it up at 7:45 and then Gino and the Lone Gunman at 9 p.m. This is a great way to get a little taste of what the whole festival is like for $10. All Event Badge holders get in for $8.
Friday is when the festival goes full gear. Opening performances by local high school bands are free and open to the public from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. This part of the festival will include: Bandon High School Jazz Band under the direction of Dave Weston, North Bend High School Jazz Band under the direction of Amber Yester, Coquille High School Band under the direction of Shawn Bridges, and Siuslaw High School Jazz Band under the direction of Chris Rowbotham. Long standing festival board member Mary Ring made it clear that Marshfield High School Band of Pirates were invited as well but they have a basketball tournament to play at. Ring said of the 11 groups performing only two are local: Bay City Swing and the Young Bucs.
This is the 30th year for the local music festival and Ring said, "I'm phasing out. I've been on the board since 2004." She mentioned board members Les Engle and Rob Schwitz have been involved about as long as she has but that Schwitz had taken a break and is now back. Ring added, "It's amazing how it all comes together. There's so much community support." She went on to describe how support meant local hotels/motel The Mill Hotel, Best Western Plus Holiday, Edgewater Inn, and Red Lion comped some of the rooms the help lure musicians. Additionally she said that "there is a whole committee just for hospitality."
Starting at 2 p.m. tickets are required. Bands will rotate through three of the four venues with opportunities to learn a few dance steps sprinkled between bands in the Salmon Room.
Saturday, four venues, four bands, all playing from 10 to 11, a little dance lesson and stage change and more music all through the day until late into the night. You can get an All-Event Badge for $85, $15 for students or pick and choose just Saturday for $50, just the morning till 5 p.m. for $25 or $30 for everything after 5. Tickets are available online at www.clambakemusic.com or at Ko-Kwell Gift Shop inside the casino.
Sunday's festival opens at 10 a.m. with the ever popular gospel performance, this year featuring Dave Bennett Quartet from Detroit, Mich. The gospel show is free and open to the public.
Following the gospel, you can warm up with a dance lesson and get right to it in three of the four venue options from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for Sunday are $25.
The Clambake Music Festival Wrap-up Party be held from 4-6 p.m. featuring Dave Stuckey and the Hot House Gang from Los Angeles, Calif. and the Young Bucs, local favorites. The wrap-up admission is $10 or free to All-Event Badge holders.