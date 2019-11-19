{{featured_button_text}}
NORTH BEND — The Songs of the Angels Christmas Concert, will be a joyous celebration, featuring vocal and instrumental music on Sunday, Dec. 15. The presentation will feature the Holy Redeemer Youth Choir, under the direction of Ann DeLong; the St. Monica Parish Choir, under the direction of Fred Betz with Anne Minks, organ; Just Jensens Woodwind Quartet; Steve Krajcir, trumpet soloist; and Tom Collins, organist.

The concert will begin at 2 p.m. at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church located at 2250 16th St. n North Bend. The concert is free but a free will offering will be taken to support Holy Redeemer's Humanitarian Fund, for those in need in our community.

There will be a reception following the concert in the parish hall.

