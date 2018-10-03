CHARLESTON — This month, South Slough Estuary has activities for toddlers and paddlers.
Tide of the Toddlers-Spider Web Wonders will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the South Slough Interpretive Center, 61907 Seven Devils Road.
Children, ages 1 to 5, are invited to learn about science and nature through story, art and exploration. Children will learn about spiders and go on a walk-in search of webs. Registration required. Class size is limited to 20 children and cost is $2 per child.
Questions? Contact Deborah Rudd at 541-888-5558, ext. 158.
Kayak the Estuary will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.
Paddlers will experience the rich cultural and natural history of the South Slough on a trail that flows with the tide. During the five-mile paddle, experienced guides will show the areas of the Reserve rarely seen by visitors. Participants should bring their own kayak or canoe, paddles, PFD’s, water and lunch. Feet and legs may get wet and muddy at launch points. Driver and shuttle provided. Meet at the Distant Water Fleet Facility parking lot in the Charleston Marina. This activity is limited to between three and 12 boats.
Questions? Contact Eric Dean at 541-888-5558, ext. 126.
Registration is required for either activity. Register online at www.southsloughestuary.org.