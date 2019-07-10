CHARLESTON — Che’s Lounge the Band will be performing on the pavilion stage located in Shore Acres State Park, the spectacular estate garden once owned by local timber baron Louis J Simpson. The public is invited to Oregon Coast Music Association's second free concert; this one sponsored by The Friends of Shore Acres, at noon Saturday, July 20.
Bring a blanket along with your picnic to settle yourself in for both a visual and musical treat. Lemonade and sundaes will be available to purchase.
OCMA's description of the band states that "Placing Che’s Lounge in a tidy box of genre identity would be challenging. Unorthodox originals hand crafted on the riverbanks of coastal Oregon by lead singer, bass playing songwriter Shannon Souza, “Che," delivers evocative lyrics driven by the passions of community, environment, and relationships amidst a dynamic collaboration of playfully masterful musicianship from guitarist David R. Ford, drummer Tim Fields, keyboardist Doug Jones, and percussionist Tom Beckstrom."
Shore Acres State Park is located at 89039 Cape Arago Highway near Charleston. Parking is $5 per vehicle and pets are not allowed in the park.