NORTH BEND — A portion of “Chasing the Moon,” a three-part film by Robert Stone that looks at the start of the space race. The library will show a 30-minute segment from the first part of this six-hour documentary will be presented starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6 at North Bend Public Library.
After the presentation, Southwestern Oregon Community College physicist and NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Dr. Aaron Coyner will be on hand to talk with attendees.
North Bend Public Library is proud to be partnering with the Public Broadcasting Service to promote this "American Experience" documentary, Part 1 of which will all air 9-11 p.m. on OPB Monday, July 8, Part 2 on Tuesday, July 9, and concluding with Part 3, Wednesday, July 10.
For more information about this and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or see our website athttp://northbendoregon.us/library.