CHARLESTON — The International Port of Coos Bay and the Charleston Volunteer Firefighter's Association will once again sponsor the Charleston Seafood, Beer & Wine Festival. This year's three-day event will begin at noon Friday, Aug 9, in the Charleston Marina parking area. There will be seafood, regional craft beers and wine, live music and other food and craft vendors.
Festival hours will be noon-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
Don't miss an opportunity to hear some of the best local musicians during Clam Jam — Coos Rhythm and Blues Quintet, Border Patrol, Timberwolf, Toyz-It's a Rock Show, Jeff Torrence aka The Jammin' Salmon, and Aurora.
Performances are scheduled for 2:30-4:30 Friday, Coos Rhythm & Blues Quintet followed by Border Patrol at 5. Saturday music kicks off at noon with Timberwolf, CR&BQ return at 2:30 and Toyz It's a Rock Show take the stage at 5. On Sunday Jeff Torrence will play from 11-1 and Aurora will finish up 1:30-4.
Kids will have things to do too. ODFW will bring their trout fishing pond and there will be a Fire Truck shaped super slide.
