CHARLESTON — The Charleston Marine Life Center will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticket holders on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 as part of "Smithsonian" magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington D.C.-based museums.
Museum Day represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity and inclusion. Over 450,000 tickets were downloaded for last year’s event, and Museum Day 2019 is expected to attract more museum goers than ever before.
This year, Museum Day will celebrate the Smithsonian Year of Music, an institution-wide initiative celebrating the Smithsonian’s vast musical collections and resources through 365 days of music-related programming. Music is not only a reflection of human creativity and innovation, but also a key method of communication and cross-cultural exchange and understanding. The Smithsonian Year of Music crosses disciplines, bringing together music-related resources in art, history, culture, science and education. Animals use a variety of sounds to communicate as well. At the CMLC, listen to whale songs and to your own attempts to mimic their calls. See how well you did by comparing spectrograms (visual representations of sound) of the whales and yourself.
The University of Oregon’s Charleston Marine Life Center engages visitors of all ages in an exploration of the diversity of marine life found off Oregon—from the shore to the deep sea.
Museum Day tickets will be available for download at Smithsonian.com/museumday beginning August 15. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues on September 21, 2019. One ticket is permitted per email address. A list of participating museums, which will be continually updated, can be found atSmithsonian.com/museumday/search.
For more information, please visit Smithsonian.com/museumday.