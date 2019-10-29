DORA — Three Douglas-fir trees growing on BLM land in the Sitkum area of eastern Coos County have earned champion status over the years. The history of the Centennial Fir, Finnegan Fir, and Doerner Fir and two lookout towers will be discussed at Dora Library’s Local Lore program, “Champion Trees,” on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. at Dora Center, 56125 Goldbrick Road, Myrtle Point.
A log from the Centennial Fir was displayed at the Portland exposition that celebrated 100 years of Oregon statehood. BLM produced a movie about falling the tree in 1959 and transporting a log from the Centennial Fir. The movie is available on YouTube and will be shown at the Dora program. The Centennial Fir was over 9-feet in diameter and 283-feet tall.
The largest tree to gain recognition was the Finnegan Fir. Lance Finnegan, a BLM forester, located the tree and led the process to have the tree certified in 1975 as the world’s largest Douglas-fir. A few months later, the tree fell to the ground during a windstorm. Finnegan Fir, 13-feet in diameter and 302-feet tall, grew north of the Coos Bay Wagon Road near Old Dan Melton Road.
In about 1983, Archie Williams, a Coos County faller, spotted a giant tree when he was elk hunting near the upper reaches of Brummit Creek. Archie Williams was killed in a logging accident in 1988. The Williams Fir, later named Doerner Fir, was designated the country’s largest Douglas-Fir, according to BLM. Now the tree is known as Oregon’s largest Douglas-Fir, according to OSU. BLM chose the “Doerner Fir” name to honor Ray Doerner, Douglas County Commissioner and long-time executive director of the Association of O&C Counties. Doerner Fir measures more than 11-feet in diameter and is 329-feet tall, according to BLM.
Information on the lookout towers at Brewster Rock and Elk Mountain will be included in the program.
First from a tower located near Brewster Rock and later from a tower on Elk Mountain, lookouts watched for fires in the forests surrounding the East Fork of the Coquille River.
Staffing Brewster Rock Lookout in the 1960s, when they were college students, were Charmae (Reynolds) Hampton and Nancy (Leatherman) Clarke. Before attending college, Hampton lived in Sitkum and Clarke lived in Fairview. Now living near Coos Bay, both women kept busy reading and sewing in the tower when they weren’t scanning the surrounding ridges for smoke.
The lookout tower that initially served the upper East Fork was built in the 1930s near Brewster Rock, a landmark visible from Brewster Valley where Sitkum is located. Civilian Conservation Corps enrollees worked on the access road and probably helped construct the tower that was managed by Coos Forest Protective Association. After the summer of 1964, that tower was decommissioned.
CFPA had a second tower ready to use in 1965, this time on Elk Mountain. The tower was 50 feet tall. The elevation of the two sites was similar at about 2,300 feet. The Elk Mountain tower was dismantled in the 1980s.
For more information, contact Dora Library at 541-572-6009 or call 541-572-2182.