COOS BAY — Common Ground Mediation will celebrate their 20th anniversary through the revival of the Chair-ity Fundraiser. The event will be held 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Front Street Provisioners, 737 N Front St. near the waterfront in downtown Coos Bay. There is no charge to attend but donations will be welcome, and a lovely spread will be provided. This will a be a fun evening in a beautiful, new setting.
Common Ground Mediation, formerly Neighbor to Neighbor Mediation Services, is a 501[c]3 nonprofit dedicated to offering conflict resolution and mediation services to Coos, Curry, and Douglas County communities by providing professionally-trained, volunteer mediators.
At this gala event, 20 wooden school chairs donated by Eastside Elementary School have been decorated by an array of community artists and will be sold via auction. The proceeds will help Common Ground meet a $10,000 match grant offered by a generous donor.
Pick-A-Prize baskets filled with exciting content have been donated by Waxer’s Surf & Skate Shop, Happenstance Collective and Oregon Wine Cellars and will go to the lucky winning tickets at the event. Tickets are to enter this drawing will be given at the door. Winners must be present.
The decorated chairs and Pick-a-Prize baskets will be on display in FCR’s Community Gallery window at 161 Anderson in Coos Bay until the day of the event.
If you have any questions about Common Ground Mediation, their services, or the event, contact Karlee Cottrell at 541-751-9666 or at programcoordinator@commongroundmediation.org.