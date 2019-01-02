COOS COUNTY — Each month the Community Emergency Response Team meets to discuss some of the many aspects of preparing for a disaster. The meeting includes special guest speakers sharing valuable information with anyone who is interested in learning. CERT meets the first Monday of the month from 6-8 p.m. at the BAH Community Health & Education Center located at 3950 Sherman Ave. in North Bend.
The next scheduled meeting is Monday, Feb. 4. The guest speaker will be Phillip Nel, health emergency operations manager for Coos County. He will be presenting an overview on what to expect disease-wise, vaccinations, etc. after the predicted Cascadia subduction zone earthquake event.
On March 4, those attending will have an opportunity to see firsthand what a 72-hour bag should look like and what it should contain. Team members will present and discuss bug-out bags or 72-hour bags. Everyone should have a BOB (bug-out bag) just in case they need to leave their home, business or other area quickly due to a fire, earthquake, or are just stuck in their car during one of these events. Having 72 hours of supplies, medications, food and more is vitally important to sustainability after a disaster. By being prepared, people can be part of the solution, not the problem.
At the April 1 meeting, Kris Karcher, Coos County medical examiner and coroner will be covering topics regarding their disaster solution, and what CERT's role will be, after a mass casualty incident, like the Cascadia earthquake. What will the public's and CERT's response be regarding the deceased?
Bring questions. CERT meeting are always open to the public. Light snacks and coffee will be provided.