COOS BAY — Celebrate Co-Operation for two days with Coos Head Food Co-op in honor of their two-year anniversary in Downtown Coos Bay. The celebration will be held Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, and include activities such as:
- Cider Pressing. There will be two apple cider presses operating 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days. Bring your own apples and bottles. There will limited apples available from Valley Flora on hand.
- Samples including Co-op Grab & Go Deli items, Bridgeview Coffee, Toby's Dips, and more both days.
- Informational talks: Mushroom Cultivation with Good Morning Mushrooms at 3 p.m. Friday.
- How to Best Utilize Seasonal Squash and Apples with Produce Manager Matthew at 3 p.m. Saturday.
- Kid's Activities will include local pumpkin decorating, button pressing with 3B's Buttons, face-painting and more 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
- Chair Massages with Mona Dunham 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
- Raffles and giveaways to include Equal Exchange Fair Trade Coffee and Chocolate Gift Set, a Mary's Free Range/non-GMO turkey breast.
Everyone is invited to participate and anyone can join the Coos Head Food Co-op Member-Owner Community. Co-op members will enjoy additional savings.
There is no cost to attend this event and it is open to the Coos Community. Coos Head Food Co-op has been in operation for 47 years with the mission of sourcing local, organic, sustainable, natural foods and products for a vibrant Coos Community.
For further information, please contact Ashley at outreach@coosheadfoodcoop.org.