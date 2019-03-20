COOS BAY — Celebrate with local Surfriders as the Coos Bay Chapter holds their 2019 Gala event.
Put on your fancy clothes and enjoy an evening with food and drink pairings, live music and dancing starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Black Market Gourmet.
Chef Jardin Kazaar will prepare delicious eats to go along with beverages from local favorite breweries, wineries and of course some locally roasted coffee and spirits. Discover the Wall of Beer and bid auction items. This ticketed event is open to anyone, cost $45. Advance tickets are available at 7 Devils Brewing Co. or online.
There is no cost to join the annual Community Paddle. Prepare to launch your kayak, canoe or stand-up paddle board at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 27 starting at the Eastside Boat Ramp. To ensure everyone's safety, the local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will be providing water support.
After you've put your gear away and dried off, head down to the Egyptian Theatre to catch the 2019 World Tour Paddling Film Festival. South Coast Tours, Oregon Coast Kayak, and 7 Devils Brewing Co. invites you to watch the film and enjoy some beer and wine with pizza. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the film starts at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 and proceeds will benefit Coos Bay Surfriders. Advance tickets for this event also are available at 7 Devils.
The Coos Bay Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation works within the greater Coos County area focusing on a variety of programs, stewardship activities, campaigns and fun events – all for the love of local ocean, waves and beaches. The chapter’s serves the much of Coos County with the longest running beach water quality monitoring program (Blue Water Task Force) in the state of Oregon.
For more information about the organization, their partners or their events, visit https://coosbay.surfrider.org.