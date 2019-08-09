COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association's 37th annual Blackberry Arts Festival will be on Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25.
The festival is a free event predominately on Central Avenue and will feature an impressive array of talented artisans, music, and great food, including some seasonal blackberry items. Festival hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 to 4 Sunday.
On Saturday come enjoy demonstrations Saturday from Saints N Aints, Square Dance Club and North Bend High School pole-vaulters. Drop off your Blackberry Recipe Contest entry Sunday morning then bring your percussion instruments and join the Community Drum Circle from noon-1 p.m..
Musical entertainment will be provided both days by K-DOCK on the Third Street stage and at So it Goes Coffee at Second Street.
7 Devils Brewing Co. will be hosting the Blackberry Bar, a beer garden featuring hand-crafted blackberry ale, soda, cocktails, and desserts all using fresh Oregon berries. There will be a BBQ, games and live music Saturday — Gator Nation will play from 2-6 p.m., and Aurora will play form 7-10.
A storm drain mural project with the Coos Watershed Association, partnered with Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay Downtown Association, City of Coos Bay to invited local artists to create seven new storm drain murals in the downtown area. The Coquille Tribal Community Fund and The Coos Art Museum proved support for the project that aims to bring awareness to the issue of storm water runoff — that enters our creeks and the bay. Public art murals will be located downtown to become part of a mural walk.
Once again Coos Bay Toyota and iHeartRadio are partnering to bring an exciting onsite art project to the festival. So bring some of your creativity to the festival and help decorate the car.
The third annual “It’s All Berry Good” Blackberry Recipe Contest, sponsored by NW Natural will be held on Sunday. Blackberry related recipes will be accepted from 9-11 a.m. at the Coos Bay Elks #1160 located at 265 Central Ave. Bring your actual recipe instructions and the finished product. Judging will start at noon and the winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
Several local restaurants will celebrate the blackberry with related offerings, watch for signs.