COOS BAY — Join the Human Rights Advocates of Coos County to add your voice, your language, and to spread the word for Human Rights. Advocates will be in the Cedar Room at Coos Bay Public Library from noon to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10 — Human Rights Day.
Anyone can add their voice by reciting one of the 30 Human Rights articles that will be added to a multilingual Video Collection. Live recordings will be uploaded of Coos County citizens reciting one of the articles in their own language.
Currently, there are 1,491 video recordings from 125 Countries, recording in 80 different languages. This is an opportunity to be the first from Coos County. The goal is to raise awareness of the Declaration by sharing all of the article recorded in as many languages as possible. Also learn more about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and how the Human Rights Advocates of Coos County work to uphold these in our small community.
Human Rights Day is observed every year on Dec. 10th – the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This year, Human Rights Day marks the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This Declaration is a milestone document that proclaimed the inalienable rights which everyone is inherently entitled to as a human being — regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. It is the most translated document, available in more than 500 languages.
Drafted by representatives of diverse legal and cultural backgrounds from all regions of the world, the Declaration establishes the equal dignity and worth of every person. Thanks to the Declaration, and States’ commitments to its principles, the dignity of millions has been uplifted and the foundation for a more just world has been laid. While its promise is yet to be fully realized, the very fact that it has stood the test of time is testament to the enduring universality of its perennial values of equality, justice and human dignity.
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights empowers us all. We need to stand up for our own rights and those of others. We can take action in our own daily lives, to uphold the rights that protect us all and thereby promote the kinship of all human beings.