COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association has a lot of things planned in November. First is the annual Holiday Open House, an invitation to come downtown and explore 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 and again 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. You can collect sales receipts from participating merchants between Nov. 9-24 on Shop Small Saturday. During Shop Small Saturday turn in $100 worth of receipts from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Jennie's Shoes and get a Marshfield District commemorative mug. Also that day during the Noggin' Along Cider Stroll you can get a commemorative mug and a map to the participating merchants for $10.
Anytime between Nov. 9 and Nov. 24, you can receive the official list of participating Open House and Shop Small merchants at Katrina Kathleen's at 191 S. Broadway or Checkerberry's Flowers & Gifts at 196 S. Second St.
If you would like to participate in any Coos Bay Downtown Association event, call 541-266-9706, visit www.coosbaydowntown.org or come to the annual meeting and membership drive held on the Thursday, January 17 at Black Market Gourmet. The annual meeting recaps the year's activities, recognizes achievements, allows folks to visit and have a lovely meal with CBDA.