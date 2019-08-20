COOS BAY — The Coos Watershed Association will be hosting a 25th Anniversary Celebration — celebrating a quarter century of supporting environmental integrity and economic stability in the Coos Watershed areas.
Since 1994, the non-profit organization has worked closely with landowners, businesses, local government, agencies, and other watershed stakeholders to develop and share scientific information, resources, and funding opportunities to improve watershed health.
The anniversary celebration and fundraiser is planned from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Black Market Gourmet in downtown Coos Bay. There will be information on what the watershed does, delicious hors d'oeuvres, a no-host bar with beer and wine from 7 Devils Brewing Co., a live and silent auction, and live music.
This is a limited seating ticketed fundraiser event. Tickets will be $50 and are available at Eventbrite.com; search for Coos Watershed there.
Contact Executive Director Haley Lutz at 541-888-5922, ext. 302, hlutz@cooswatershed.org for more information.