NORTH BEND — The Mill Casino-Hotel will host one of the largest fireworks displays on the coast Wednesday, July 3, right off the bay side of the casino starting at dusk.
The Fireworks Over the Bay celebration starts at 7 p.m. when the shuttle service from Pony Village Mall begins. The outdoor grill is open and the beverage station and beer garden are serving. Music will be playing and non-reserved seating will be available. Reserved seating will begin at 9 p.m.
Shuttle service will continue until midnight.
Want to know more? Visit www.themillcasino.com.