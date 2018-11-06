COQUILLE — Spend a relaxing afternoon with friends, enjoying a variety of teas and many scones, savories and deserts, served by hostesses dressed in the Victorian style. The Coquille Carousel Association's annual Christmas Victorian Tea will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the United Pioneer Methodist Church located at 180 N. Baxter in Coquille.
Tickets must be purchased in advance, $25 each and available at: Coquille Floral, Winter River Books, Coastal Mist, Semperts Drugs, Katrina Kathleen's or Tioga Antiques.
Need to know more? Call Ophie Keene at 541-808-4777.