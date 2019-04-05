COOS BAY — Unique local art will be showing at Coos Bay Public Library at 525 Anderson Ave. The library will host the paintings of Carolyn Le Grand whose art will be displayed on the walls through April. Works of various members of The Artist Loft co-op will be featured in the lobby cases, including jewelry, pottery, painting, basketry, welded pieces and more.
As Art Director of a nationally known center for youth, Carolyn Le Grand has had the great opportunity to see young people experience the joy of using imagination and creativity to accomplish artwork. In addition to teaching art, Le Grand has held many solo shows and artist exhibitions. She's been an Artist-In-Residence for the Umpqua Valley Art Center; taught Upward Bound summer programs at Southwestern Oregon Community College; and taught a variety of adult art classes focused on Expressionism. Le Grand's started early expressing herself through color and symbolism. She calls her "artwork a diary of sorts."
Her art has found homes with patrons from the United States and Canada. In her artist’s statement, Le Grand says “With color and symbolism I paint personal issues women face in life. Transformation, enlightenment, and freedom to walk their own path. I strive to portray the courage and growth it takes to move through the obstacles and triumphs that women face. I enjoy working in a semi-abstract venue and a little magic and mystery thrown in.”
Library hours are 10 a.m. 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the month.