NORTH BEND — The 20th annual Christmas Handbell concerts will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Faith Lutheran Church located at 2741 Sherman Ave. in North Bend. Under the direction of Janell Conner, the Carol-Lons Handbell Choir will perform traditional Christmas carol music as well as other upbeat holiday favorites. Carol-Lons Handbell Choir members are: Lynn Danner, Carol Davis, Quila Doyle, Vickie Earl, Marilyn Evans, Tina Foutz, Jane Henrickson, Lynn Jochum, Vicky Munson, Mary Robertson, Connie Sweeney, and Director, Janell Conner.
Joining the bell choir, special guest soloist Linda Sweatt. Sweatt is a Coos County native who graduated from University of Oregon where she majored in oboe and voice. She is a retired music and humanities teacher from North Bend.
Sweatt is a frequent performer. She can be found: playing the piano at Sawdust Theatre; arranging and performing big band shows at Liberty Theater; playing oboe with By Area Concert Band; playing with Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers; performing with Seabreeze Harmony Chorus, a womens acapella group; or performing with other area musical groups. She spent 5 years with the Carol-Lons Handbell Choir.
This year's flute solo will be presented by Carol Davis. Davis is a transplant from Aptos, Calif. After her retirement she resumed playing flute and is now a member of Bay Area Concert Band, and a member of their Board of Directors. Davis also joined the Carol-Lons Handbell Choir to challenge herself with the skills required to perform handbells.
These concerts are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.