NORTH BEND — Above Dental will host their annual Halloween Candy Buyback to reduce excess sugar consumption, prevent dental decay, and teach children the importance of saying ‘Thank You’ to all who serve. They will buy your candy for one dollar per pound, and Operation Gratitude will send it to our troops overseas. Drop off for candy is 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at Above Dental office at 2070 Virginia Ave. in North Bend.
The kid who brings them the most candy will win $125, and $125 to go the charity of his/her choice. Two runners-up will win $50 each as well but prizes are limited to 1 child per family.