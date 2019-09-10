COOS BAY — A pair of natural history field courses Sept. 27-29 will celebrate fall’s arrival and the last daylight minus tide of the year in the Coos Bay area. Guided by local ecologist Marty Giles, students will visit dunes, then tidepools to study seaweeds at the Oregon Dunes and Sunset Bay State Park.
The weekend will start with an introduction on Friday evening. The group will visit the wild side of the dunes all day Saturday, observing sand dynamics, wildlife and plants. Then Sunday, they will about learn seaweed species and do some collecting, followed by seaweed cooking and an art project.
You have free articles remaining.
This natural history event is sponsored by Siskiyou Field Institute. Tuition for the entire weekend, including campsite and shuttle ride, is $165. Registration for separate classes is $75. More details available at www.thesfi.org or by calling 541-597-8530.