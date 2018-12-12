COOS BAY — Comprising over 600 works, CAM’s Permanent Collection is focused on contemporary fine art prints and original works in all media by Pacific Northwest artists. The fine art print collection contains many works by major American artists and a selection of these works are on display from Dec. 14 through Feb. 16, 2019. The opening of the exhibition is timed to coincide with the opening of three other fine art printmaking exhibitions:
Ink & Print: West Coast Juried Printmaking, Nicole Pietrantoni: The Tumbling Oracle and Strictly Digital an invitational exhibition of six digital printmakers. All four exhibitions open with a free public reception 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14.