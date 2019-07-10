COOS BAY — Coos Art Museum hosts free admission days on the third Saturday of each month giving everyone in our community an opportunity to enjoy the art and culture collected in museum's galleries. Free admission is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Staff and volunteers also plan art related classes and activities for those who attend CAM Community Days. The remaining dates are: July 20, Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, and Dec. 21.
For more information, stop by Coos Art Museum located at 235 Anderson Ave. downtown Coos Bay, call 541-267-3901 or visit them online at www.coosart.org.