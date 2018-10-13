COOS BAY — CAM Biennial 2018 will open with a reception for all exhibiting artists and the public at Coos Art Museum 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. Recognized as one of the Museum’s most diverse exhibitions, the CAM Biennial features a wide range of media and styles. Paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, small sculptures, mixed media, fiber and textiles all created solely by Oregon artists, including many locals, will be on display. Both professional and amateur works are presented side-by-side along with works rarely seen in a public setting. Without the extensive curating or jurying process typical of most exhibitions, emerging artists in particular embrace this unique opportunity to exhibit at the Museum. Visit Coos Art Museum and be dazzled by the vast and varied talents of your friends and neighbors.
CAM Biennial 2018 will be displayed throughout all six of Coos Art Museum's Galleries filling the entire museum. As a highlight of CAM Biennial 2018, visitors to the Museum will be encouraged to vote for their favorite exhibited artwork. The winner of this “People’s Choice” award will be given a solo exhibition at CAM in 2019. Voting for a “People’s Choice” selection will continue during the exhibition and end at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco US Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The Museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors, free to museum members.