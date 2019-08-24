{{featured_button_text}}
COOS BAY — The Messiah is coming Friday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 15. Southwestern Oregon Community Orchestra and vocalists from our community along with high schools will present G. F. Handel's incredible musical masterpiece, "The Messiah." 

Anyone who loves to sing, please consider joining the holiday choral event. Bring your Messiah book (Schirmer version) if you have one. If you don't music will be provided. Rehearsals will be 4:30-6 p.m. Mondays, beginning Oct. 28. With your participation this choir could be 100 voices strong in this once-in-a-decade opportunity.

Need to know more? Call Don at 541-217-8258.

