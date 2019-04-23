COOS BAY — The city of Coos Bay, Coos Watershed Association, Coos Art Museum and Coos Bay Downtown Association are working together to create a Storm Drain Mural Walk. The murals along the Mural Walk will serve as a visual reminder that all things landing on the street, wash down the drain and directly into the bay. The walk also will serve as community beautification and bring attention to downtown businesses and events. Mural paintings will be part of a live painting event that takes place during the Blackberry Arts Festival, Aug. 24-25. After the event, a brochure mapping the murals and their locations will be available in the Visitor Center and promoted as “The Storm Drain Mural Walk” creating ongoing education.
A selection committee, comprised of one member from each of the above mentioned partners, will make final selections, as well as final decisions of locations and drains assigned to each artist based on the entries submitted.
The Mission Statement: To create a visceral reaction in viewers that brings awareness to watershed issues, reduces storm water pollution and artfully revitalizes our downtown.
The storm drains are various sizes and different configurations, https://www.coosart.org/storm-drain-mural-project/. For specifics about the live art project, visit www.coosart.org/call-to-artists/.
Storm drain areas will be pressure washed before painting event, but not primed. Artists will be supplied with the following: paint (in a limited palette for maintenance ease and visual cohesiveness), brushes, rags, buckets, and water.
For additional information, contact Josie Keating, Coos Art Museum Director of Education, at arted@coosart.org or 541-217-0830.