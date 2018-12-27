BANDON — Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio's annual photography show Eye and the Lens will run Jan. 30 to March 2, 2019.
What's accepted? Photographic works with no specific theme, no videos. Art will be accepted 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 or Monday, Jan. 28.
Each piece must be wired and ready to hang on the wall, no saw-tooth if possible. Size limits: image size, 20 inches in any direction; and frame size, 24 inches in any direction. All art must be for sale and priced, galley will charge a 25 percent commission.
Include a copy of your biography (if available), which will be included in the photography show binder.
Deliver 1-3 pieces of art. Entry fees: $10 for the first piece and $5 each for second and third. Complete your entry form and appropriate fees to Art by the Sea Gallery & Studio, 145 Fillmore Street SE, Bandon.
Russell Hepworth will be judging the 2019 show. Prizes will be $50 first place, $25 second place, $10 third place, plus Honorable Mention ribbons. A People’s Choice Award will be decided by public ballot, the winner to receive a one month exhibition as featured artist at Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio during 2020.
The artist reception is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. The judge will be commenting on the strong points of the works and about photography in general.
Want to know more? Email artbytheseagalleryandstudio@gmail.com, visit the webpage at www.artbytheseagallery.com, or call 541-347-5355.