YACHATS — The dates of the 22nd season of Crafts on the Coast Arts & Crafts Festivals are Memorial Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26 for the Spring Arts & Crafts Festival and Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3 for the Harvest & Holidays Arts & Crafts Festival. Both festivals are held inside Yachats Commons at 441 US Highway 101 N., in Yachats.
Crafts on the Coast Arts & Crafts Festivals are juried events, that bring together nearly 70 of the best artisans from the Pacific Northwest offering their handmade crafts, fine art and gourmet food in a warm, family-friendly environment. Each event features a great opportunity for the public to meet the artisans and experience art up close and personal with free artist demonstrations. There are also free tastings of the gourmet food offered. Crafts on the Coast Arts & Crafts Festivals also feature community booths. Organizations using handmade crafts as a fund raiser are encouraged to apply for a small, free community booth, subject to availability. Admission and parking are always free.
Artisans in all mediums of arts and crafts and gourmet food producers are encouraged to apply for this long running, juried show. The Yachats Commons has become a fragrance free zone and we can no longer accept applications from exhibitors who have products that use fragrances. Application packages are now ready and have been sent to those on our mailing list. If you are not on our mailing list and would like to receive an application, please call 541-547-4738 between 11-6 daily.
The deadline for jury consideration for the Spring Festival is March 29 and for the Harvest & Holiday Festival is Sept. 15. We encourage artisans to apply for both festivals at the same time if possible.